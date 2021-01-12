Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.84

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 8464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several research firms recently commented on UIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 184.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

