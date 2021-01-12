United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCBI opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

