United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Shares of URI opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

