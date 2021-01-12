United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading Down 1.7%

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.15. 91,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 58,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

About United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

