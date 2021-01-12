United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.15% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $196,807.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

