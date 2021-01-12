United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

