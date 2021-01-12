United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Cfra raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE X opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

