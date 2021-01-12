UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $357.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day moving average of $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

