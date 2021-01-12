Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.72. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Universal Display stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.19. 10,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,025. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $249.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 278,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.