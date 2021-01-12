Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.