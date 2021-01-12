Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $54.71 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

