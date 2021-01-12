Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 586,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Urban One has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

