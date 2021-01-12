USD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.69 billion and $2.31 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.39 or 0.03138234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,780,576,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,688,867,128 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

