V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. BidaskClub cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -669.85, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

