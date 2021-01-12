Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.66. Vaccinex shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 7,895 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.