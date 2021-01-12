Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $391,742.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Vai has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $391,742.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.