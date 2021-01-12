Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

