Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.