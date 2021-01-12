Van ECK Associates Corp Has $54,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

UUUU opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

