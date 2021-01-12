VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BJK opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

