Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

VOX traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $118.43. 804,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,054. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

