Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) (TSE:VCN) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.05 and last traded at C$36.07. Approximately 154,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 103,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.31.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.