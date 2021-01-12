Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.53

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 236894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 438,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 154,106 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

