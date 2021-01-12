Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.46.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

