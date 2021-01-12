Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,675. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.