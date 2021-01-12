Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $206.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57.

