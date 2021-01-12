Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day moving average of $316.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

