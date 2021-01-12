Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $198.70. 173,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.