Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,748 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 0.62.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.