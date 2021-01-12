Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $28.59 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 179,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,589,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 4.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of -332.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

