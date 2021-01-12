Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $31.96 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,961,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

TSM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. 14,080,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

