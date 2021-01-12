Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes $19.54 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,544,000. ServiceNow makes up 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $46,623,683 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,106. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

