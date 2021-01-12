VeriBlock 1-Day Volume Reaches $563.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $563.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 0% against the dollar.

VeriBlock Profile

Get VeriBlock alerts:

VeriBlock (CRYPTO:VBK) is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 972,465,252 coins and its circulating supply is 694,475,892 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.