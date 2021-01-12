Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 8361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 133,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,651.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

