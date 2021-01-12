Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Vericel stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,489.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $6,842,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

