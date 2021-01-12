VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0579 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $370,409.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,698.24 or 0.99602092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049996 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,378,004 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

