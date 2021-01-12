Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 15319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.