Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in The Southern by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE SO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 6,733,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,281. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.