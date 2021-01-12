Verity & Verity LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

