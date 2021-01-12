Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 22,687,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.