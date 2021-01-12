Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 663,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 870,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.