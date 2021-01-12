Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Victory Capital stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 44.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

