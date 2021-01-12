VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,136.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $119,136.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 82.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @



VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

