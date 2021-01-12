VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.03 million and $121,370.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.