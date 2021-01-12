VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.82

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.82 and traded as high as $86.06. VINCI SA (DG.PA) shares last traded at $85.66, with a volume of 952,152 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.63 ($105.44).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.82.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

