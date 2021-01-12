Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 9,275,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

