Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VBIO opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Vitality Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

