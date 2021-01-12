VNT Chain Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $194,718.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.40 or 0.04147433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00339337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

