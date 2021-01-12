Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Receives €172.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €172.60 ($203.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €1.56 ($1.84) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €144.90 ($170.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,327,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.19. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

