Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

VG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vonage by 339.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

